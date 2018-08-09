2018 NLL Awards & All-Pro Teams Recap

PHILADELPHIA – The National Lacrosse League (NLL), the largest men’s professional indoor lacrosse league in North America, announces the conclusion of the 2017-18 NLL Season Awards.
The Saskatchewan Rush’s Mark Matthews was named the League’s Most Valuable Player for the 2017-18 season following the Rush’s NLL Finals victory. Matthews finished with a stat line of 32 goals, 84 assists and 116 total points during the regular season. His 84 assists set a NLL single season record.
On the business side, Matt Hutchings, EVP & COO of the Colorado Mammoth won Executive of the Year. Under Matt’s leadership, a young Mammoth staff increased revenue by 7.8% and increased paid tickets by 3% year-over-year. In addition to staffing changes in 2018, the Mammoth underwent significant team changes. Even so, the Mammoth improved their record by two wins and made their 15th playoff appearance in 16 seasons.
Additionally, Derek Keenan of the Saskatchewan Rush won the “Les Bartley” Head Coach of the Year award and since led his team to a 3rd NLL Finals victory in the last 4 seasons. This year, Keenan set a record 13th NLL Finals appearance and 9th victory as either a player, coach or general manager.
The complete list of 2017-18 NLL Season Award winners are as follows:
Most Valuable Player
Mark Matthews – Saskatchewan Rush
Sportsmanship Award
Lyle Thompson – Georgia Swarm
Defensive Player of the Year
Graeme Hossack – Rochester Knighthawks
Transition Player of the Year
Joey Cupido – Colorado Mammoth
Goaltender of the Year
Matt Vinc – Rochester Knighthawks
Teammate of the Year
Craig England – Buffalo Bandits
Rookie of the Year
Jake Withers – Rochester Knighthawks
Head Coach of the Year (Les Bartley Award)
Derek Keenan – Saskatchewan Rush
General Manager of the Year
Curt Styres – Rochester Knighthawks
Executive of the Year
Matt Hutchings – Colorado Mammoth
Media Person of the Year (Tom Borrelli Award)
Stephen Stamp – IL Indoor & host of Boxla Beat Podcast, NLL Draft Analyst
All-Pro First Team
Kevin Crowley, New England Black Wolves – Forward
Mark Matthews, Saskatchewan Rush – Forward
Robert Church, Saskatchewan Rush – Forward
Joey Cupido, Colorado Mammoth – Transition
Graeme Hossack, Rochester Knighthawks – Defense
Matt Vinc, Rochester Knighthawks – Goalie
All-Pro Second Team
Curtis Dickson, Calgary Roughnecks – Forward
Joe Resetarits, Rochester Knighthawks – Forward
Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm – Forward
Zach Currier, Calgary Roughnecks – Transition
Kyle Rubisch, Saskatchewan Rush – Defense
Dillon Ward, Colorado Mammoth – Goalie
All-Rookie Team
Josh Byrne, Buffalo Bandits – Forward
Eric Fannell, Rochester Knighthawks – Forward
Austin Shanks, Rochester Knighthawks – Forward
Zach Currier, Calgary Roughnecks – Transition
Colton Watkinson, New England Black Wolves – Transition
Jake Withers, Rochester Knighthawks – Defense