All-Name March Madness: Round 2

Yesterday I brought you round one of the very first all-name field lacrosse bracket. We narrowed down the field from 64 to 32. Let’s get to today’s matchups and see who moves on!
Round 2
South Region
1 Shackleford Stanwick, Johns Hopkins
9 JoJo Marasco, NY
These are two great names. Shackleford Stanwick and JoJo Marasco is a tough matchup. But in the end, I think Shackleford Stanwick is just too great of a name.
Winner: 1 Shackleford Stanwick, Johns Hopkins
5 Hampton Brannon, UMass
13 Colin Chell, Ohio St.
Chell bruh? Yeah, Chell is moving on.
Winner: 13 Colin Chell, Ohio St.
11 Alexander Trippi, North Carolina
14 Colin Heacock, CHES
This a tough one because both have such electric last names in Trippi and Heacock. But in the end, I just love the last name Trippi too much. Sorry Heacock.
Winner: 11 Alexander Trippi, North Carolina
7 Bailey Tills, DEN
15 Dox Aitken, Virginia
Bailey, I’m sorry. I know I said us Bailey’s stick together but Dox is such a rare name, and he has got a great last name too. And the 15th seed is moving onto the Sweet Sixteen.
Winner: 15 Dox Aitken, Virginia
West Region
1 Wellington Stanwick, ATL (as of 2017)
8 Tehoka Nanticoke, Albany
Tehoka has not lost a game yet in his college career… but will take his first L in this matchup. Sorry, Tehoka.
Winner: 1 Wellington Stanwick, ATL (as of 2017)
12 Reed Junkin, UPenn
4 Carney Mahon, Harvard
Reed Junkin is 2-0 against Carney Mahon and Harvard in his college career. And with that in mind, Junkin will now improve to 3-0 against Mahon as the #12 seed is moving on to the Sweet Sixteen.
Winner: 12 Reed Junkin, UPenn
6 Cougar Kirby, Albany
14 Brody Wilson, Yale
The surfer/ultimate frisbee name of Brody Wilson is falling to the Cougar in this one. A surfer/ultimate frisbee player can’t stop a powerful cougar so Cougar Kirby is moving on.
Winner: 6 Cougar Kirby, Albany
10 Forrest Lambert, DEN
2 Goran Murray, CHES
Run Forrest, keep running! Forrest is running all the way to the sweet sixteen.
Winner: 10 Forrest Lambert, DEN
East Region
1 Deemer Class, ATL
8 Blaze Riorden, DAL
These are two of the best names out there in Deemer Class and Blaze Riorden. This a tough matchup and I love both names but the fact that Riorden has not played much in the MLL becomes the reason why Class moves on.
Winner: 1 Deemer Class, ATL
12 Tyler Pfister, OHIO
4 Raines Shamburger, Duke
Raines Shamburger gets the edge over Pfister because of the better first name. Raines>Tyler.
Winner: 4 Raines Shamburger, Duke
11 Luke Goldstock, NY
3 Dar Sleeper, Michigan
I’m not sleeping on Dar this round, either.
Winner: 3 Dar Sleeper, Michigan
10 Jack Starr, Yale
2 Declan Swartwood, St. John’s
Sorry, Jack but there are no shooting stars coming in this round to get you this upset.
Winner: 2 Declan Swartwood, St. John’s
Midwest Region
1 Colton McCaffrey, Denver
8 Morgan Cheek, Harvard
Down goes the #1 seed, down goes the #1 seed! Morgan Cheek is just all around a better name than Colton McCaffrey and with that Cheek is moving on.
Winner: 8 Morgan Cheek, Harvard
5 Keegan Khan, Villanova
4 Wheaton Jackoboice, Notre Dame
This is a great name matchup in Keegan Khan and Wheaton Jackoboice. Wheaton Jackoboice is just such an unheard of name and is an amazing name so I’m riding with Jackoboice.
Winner: 4 Wheaton Jackoboice, Notre Dame
6 Steele Stanwick, CHES
14 Peter Baum, OHIO
Sorry, Baum squad, it’s gonna be a second-round exit.
Winner: 6 Steele Stanwick, CHES
7 Greyson Torain, Navy
2 Wilkins Dismuke, DEN
Greyson Torain is just not a better name than Wilkins Dismuke.
Winner: 2 Wilkins Dismuke, DEN
TOMORROW: Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight, Final Four – and our championship winner.