All-Name March Madness: The finals

Today I bring you the final rounds of my first-ever field lacrosse all-name bracket in honour of March Madness. Keep reading for the Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight, Final Four and the championship round.

Sweet Sixteen

South Region

1 Shackleford Stanwick, Johns Hopkins

13 Colin Chell, Ohio St.

Chell? Nah I’m good. Sorry, Colin, you made a great run to the Sweet Sixteen. But come on, Shackleford Stanwick, that’s an amazing name. Stanwick is dancing onto the Elite Eight.

Winner: 1 Shackleford Stanwick, Johns Hopkins

11 Alexander Trippi, North Carolina

15 Dox Aitken, Virginia

No 15 seed has ever made it to the Elite Eight. But in the name bracket, Aitken makes history as the first ever 15 seed to make it to the Elite Eight. Congrats Dox.

Winner: 15 Dox Aitken, Virginia

West Region

1 Wellington Stanwick, ATL (as of 2017)

12 Reed Junkin, UPenn

Wellington>Reed. It was a great run, Reed Junkin, but so far two of the Stanwick brothers are moving onto the Elite Eight.

Winner: 1 Wellington Stanwick, ATL (as of 2017)

6 Cougar Kirby, Albany

10 Forrest Lambert, DEN

This is a tough matchup. The Coug vs a Forrest. Cougars sometimes can be found in the forest, which means Cougar Kirby owns Forrest Lambert.

Winner: 6 Cougar Kirby, Albany

East Region

1 Deemer Class, ATL

4 Raines Shamburger, Duke

The battle of a current Blue Devil vs a former Blue Devil. This a tough matchup but I’m sending Deemer Class forward.

Winner: 1 Deemer Class, ATL

3 Dar Sleeper, Michigan

2 Declan Swartwood, St. John’s

Maybe the best matchup of all. Don’t sleep on the Wolverines and don’t sleep on Dar Sleeper, who is making a deep run right now.

Winner: 3 Dar Sleeper, Michigan

Midwest Region

8 Morgan Cheek, Harvard

4 Wheaton Jackoboice, Notre Dame

All good things have to come to an end sometime, and after knocking off the #1 seed, Morgan Cheek is not a better name than Wheaton Jackoboice.

Winner: 4 Wheaton Jackoboice, Notre Dame

6 Steele Stanwick, CHES

2 Wilkins Dismuke, DEN

Steele Stanwick and Wilkins Dismuke are both incredible names. So far we have two Stanwick’s already in the Elite Eight. This was probably one of the most difficult decisions I had to make. In the end, I’m moving the entire Stanwick family on.

Winner: 6 Steele Stanwick, CHES

Elite Eight

South Region

1 Shackleford Stanwick, Johns Hopkins

15 Dox Aitken, Virginia

All Cinderella stories come to an end, and this is where Dox Aitken’s ends. The #15 seed isn’t knocking off the #1 seed in this matchup.

Winner: 1 Shackleford Stanwick, Johns Hopkins

West Region

1 Wellington Stanwick, ATL (as of 2017)

6 Cougar Kirby, Albany

Wellington is just a better name than Cougar. As much as I have raved by Cougar and his name it’s hard to be Wellington. We now have 2 Stanwick’s in the final four will we got all 3?

Winner: 1 Wellington Stanwick, ATL (as of 2017)

East Region

1 Deemer Class, ATL

3 Dar Sleeper, Michigan

After doubting his name talent in the first round I have realized the name is perfect. People are sleeping on him and that is why he is advancing, just having a better name than Deemer Class. It was a great run though by Deemer.

Winner: 3 Dar Sleeper, Michigan

Midwest Region

4 Wheaton Jackoboice, Notre Dame

6 Steele Stanwick, CHES

The Stanwick’s enter this matchup 11-0 in this bracket. Wellington (Wells) will be going up against Shackelford (Shack) in the Final Four where one Stanwick will have to lose. This is one of the best matchups in the bracket. And I love the Stanwick family’s name choice but in the end, the Stanwick’s will pick up their first loss of this tournament. Wheaton Jackoboice is just a one-of-a-kind name.

Winner: 4 Wheaton Jackoboice, Notre Dame

Final Four

1 Shackleford Stanwick, Johns Hopkins

1 Wellington Stanwick, ATL (as of 2017)

The battle of the Stanwick’s is finally here. The matchup we have all been waiting for. Shackleford Stanwick vs. Wellington Stanwick. In the end, this was too hard of a battle to base it off just their names so I looked at their careers at Johns Hopkins. The two were on the same team for one year and that year the team made it to the Final Four, the deepest run either of them made in their college career. The current Johns Hopkins senior, Shackleford, currently has 86 goals which is already two more goals than his brother Wells had in his entire Hopkins’ career. Wells does have the edge in assists with 124, while Shack has just 97. But when it comes down to points, Shack is just 25 behind his brother in career points and I am confident Shack will pass his brother. Even if Hopkins doesn’t make the Big Ten tournament or NCAA tournament, Shack will have six more games to hit 25 points and I think he will do it. Wells was also part of the team that saw Johns Hopkins’ 41 straight years of making it to the NCAA tournament end. With that said I have made up my mind in the matchup between Shackleford Stanwick and Wellington Stanwick. Baby brother takes it.

Winner: 1 Shackleford Stanwick, Johns Hopkins

3 Dar Sleeper, Michigan

4 Wheaton Jackoboice, Notre Dame

I have been sleeping on Dar all tournament, taking him for granted, and finally, when I don’t sleep on Dar I realize it’s all over. Wheaton Jackoboice is an electric name and is going to the 2018 Lacrosse All-Name Championship.

Winner: 4 Wheaton Jackoboice, Notre Dame

Championship

1 Shackleford Stanwick, Johns Hopkins

4 Wheaton Jackoboice, Notre Dame

Now here we are at the Championship! Shackleford Stanwick vs. Wheaton Jackoboice. I think most people would expect a Stanwick to be here in the title game and I think Shackleford would be the favorite in the family to make it this far, while Jackoboice has been the underdog story. As a #4 seed, Jackoboice knocked off his current teammate Ryder Garnsey, then knocked off Villanova freshman Keegan Khan. Then Jackoboice had to knock off the #8 seed Morgan Cheek who had just knocked off the #1 seed in that region in Colton McCaffrey. Then Jackoboice gave the Stanwick family it’s first loss knocking out Steele in the Elite Eight. And then beating Michigan product Dar Sleeper to make it to the Championship game. It was a great run but it has to end. To nobody’s surprise, Shack Stanwick takes the all-name championship.

Winner: 1 Shackleford Stanwick, Johns Hopkins