Battle of Two Champions

The Denver Pioneers host defending NCAA champion UNC on Saturday. The Pios enter with an undefeated record and No. 1 standing across all three major polls, while UNC is 3-1 with their one loss coming against their strongest opponent so far in Johns Hopkins.

In their performance last week against Canisius, freshman Ethan Walker came up large in his debut, the first rookie to beat the record from 2000 set by MacAdory Lipscomb of 5 points in a debut game.

Connor Cannizzaro continued his games-scored-in streak to 45 before leaving with an apparent head injury. The question of him returning won’t be answered until Saturday. Alex Ready continues to develop in goal, getting better every week.

UNC will be Denver’s largest test of the year. Though the Tar Heels are coming off a loss to Hopkins, they have already been tested by one of the rising programs in 2017 – the Pioneers will have to answer back to the degree of the Duke game. The Pios will play one more game at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium before heading on the road to Ohio State and Towson.

The Tar Heels, in their performance this past weekend, only scored five points throughout the entire game, and showed had an inability to finish. They were neck and neck in shots, ground balls, and turnovers and they performed better in face-offs by 66% and clears/rides.

Two of lacrosse’s best coaches and teams collide in Colorado Saturday at 11:30amMT.