Can Lax Hall of Fame seeking nominations

national summer sport’s history, is currently accepting nominations for its 2018 induction class. The deadline for this year’s nominations is March 1, 2018.

Contrary to popular belief, the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame does not itself nominate people or teams to join the ranks of its honoured inductees, those names are brought forth by members of the lacrosse community. If you know of a player, builder or team who has made a significant contribution to the sport of lacrosse, the Hall invites you to nominate them today.

Those selected for induction in 2018 will join 521 others in lacrosse’s national shrine, including 153 Builders, 316 Players, and 52 Veterans. There are also 20 Teams that have received the prestigious honour.

The Hall of Fame, which was chartered by the Canadian Lacrosse Association in 1964 and inducted its first 48 founding members in 1966, is located in the Anvil Centre in New Westminster, B.C.

In addition to housing a plaque for each inductee, the Hall is full of historical lacrosse photos, sticks, sweaters, medals and trophies, including the original Minto Cup and Mann Cup.

The Hall also helped create the traveling display of lacrosse history that made its debut at the 150th Anniversary of Lacrosse Celebration in Montreal this past summer.

The list of inductees will be announced in June and the induction ceremony will take place in November.