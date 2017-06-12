CANLax150 live streaming events

OTTAWA, ON – Lacrosse fans from across Canada and around the globe will have the opportunity to participate in the once-in-a-lifetime 150th Anniversary of Lacrosse Celebration, even if they can’t make it to Montreal in person, thanks to free live streaming provided by Sports Canada TV.

The re-enacted game and lecture series will both be webcasted live at www.sportscanada.tv. After the event, the footage will be archived and remain available to watch online, free of charge.

Re-Enacted Game: A re-enacted game performance, which will illustrate the transformation of lacrosse from a traditional game played by the First Nations to a formalized sport, will feature participants from the Kahnawake Survival School and the McGill University varsity lacrosse team.

• Saturday, June 17 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm

Lecture Series: A series of lectures and presentations on a variety of lacrosse topics, featuring numerous authors and academics, will give attendees the opportunity to learn about the game from people that have studied its history. The complete schedule of lectures is available here.

• Friday, June 16 from 9:00am to 4:00pm

• Saturday, June 17 from 9:00am to 1:00pm

Visit 150.lacrosse.ca for more information and follow us on Facebook and Twitter throughout the weekend for a behind the scenes look at this special event.

About the 150th Anniversary of Lacrosse Celebration

The 150th Anniversary of Lacrosse Celebration is a once-in-a-lifetime festival of activities that will help honour and celebrate the history and cultural significance of Canada’s national summer sport, lacrosse. Between June 16-18, 2017, the city of Montreal, Quebec, will host a variety of educational and cultural activities, including a re-enacted game featuring authentic equipment, a historical display of lacrosse artifacts, a series of lectures from lacrosse authors and academics, and box and field lacrosse tournaments for athletes of all ages. This event is being organized by the Canadian Lacrosse Foundation, with help from the Canadian Lacrosse Association and the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame, and is made possible thanks to contributions from the Government of Canada.

For more information on the 150th Anniversary of Lacrosse Celebration, visit 150.lacrosse.ca or follow us on Facebook and Twitter. You can also join the conversation using #CANLax150