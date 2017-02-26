Great Danes Take The Fire Out Of Dragons, Win 19-8

Albany outscores Drexel 10-2 in middle frames to earn first victory of 2017 season.

The Drexel Dragons (0-2) opened up their 2017 home campaign yesterday with a 19-8 defeat at the hands of #12 Albany Great Danes (1-1). Drexel is celebrating its 75th season of men’s lacrosse at the University.

In each of the teams openers, both on the road, Drexel fell to Virginia 18-14 while Albany lost a heartbreaker in the final moments in the Carrier Dome in Syracuse 10-9

Drexel played tough in the first 15 minutes causing six turnovers, but Albany’s tenacity for the loose balls that kept the game knotted at three after the first quarter. Albany’s Connor Fields scored twice for Albany.

As the second quarter started so did the Albany onslaught. They scored six times on thirteen shots, while the Dragons scored once on eight shots. The Albany defense and transition game was huge, picking up loose balls, limiting the number of chances. The Great Danes took a 9-4 lead at the half.

Meanwhile in the first half and throughout the game, Albany goalkeeper JD Colarusso (red shirt freshman) was outstanding in goal for the Great Danes. Colarusso stopped a number of up close shots, while the defense also helped him out by keeping the Dragons to the outside.

As the second half started so did the Albany offense..AGAIN! This time they registered four goals, three of them to Connor Fields who tallied six on the day. Fields also chipped in four assists.

Drexel was out scored by a total of 10-2 in the middle frames, and the Great Danes limited Cole Shafer, Robert Frazee, nd Marshall King (left early due to injury) to a total of zero goals and only six shots. Senior middie Joe Rainold led the way fr the Dragons scoring three times.

For Albany, they were led by Connor Fields six goals, Justin Reh with three, Adam Osika and Sean Eccles each having a pair. All together ten different players registered goals for the Great Danes.

Albany completely dominated in all aspects of the game. They out shot Drexel 50-44, picked up 42 loose balls to Drexel’s 29, and won 21-31 face-offs.

Albany will open their 2017 home campaign on Wednesday at 3pm as they face the University of Massachusetts.

Drexel will host Villanova Tuesday at 5pm. Drexel fell to the Wildcats last year at Villanova 14-9.