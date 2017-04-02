Hopkins Downs Rutgers 12-6

Baltimore, Maryland – Eleven points by Johns Hopkins starting attack of Kyle Marr, Wilkins Dismuke, and Shack Stanwick powered the Blue Jays to a 12-6 win to open their Big Ten regular season schedule on Friday night at Homewood Field. Rutgers fell for the second consecutive contest after being ranked first in the latest poll.

Hopkins started strong, scoring the first four goals of the game and limiting the Scarlet Knights to one shot in the first quarter. Rutgers was unable to score until :02 left in the first quarter. Kyle Marr was able to score three of the team’s first four goals. First was unassisted by Marr, next Stanwick found Marr, then Dismuke found Stanwick to take a 3-0 lead six minutes into the contest.

Kyle Marr would finish his hat trick when Cody Radziewicz assisted his goal with 2:30 left in the quarter. Kieran Mullins scored unassisted to close the quarter 4-1 in favor of the home team.

Shack Stanwick would take part in the next two goals for Hopkins to take a 6-1 lead in the first five minutes of the second. First he assisted Radziewicz’s first goal before scoring his second.

Jeff George and Connor Murphy would bring Rutgers within three. These two goals were nearly eight minutes apart, as both goalies were sharp. Brock Turnbaugh started against the Knights after leading Hopkins to a victory last week against rival Virginia. Stanwick completed the scoring in the first half, giving Hopkins an 8-3 advantage going into the second half.

Scoring started slowly after a number of turnovers and saves by both goalies. Both teams had to fight their opponent and poor weather throughout the contest.

Senior captain John Crawley would start the scoring with an unassisted tally with 9:05 left in the third quarter. Rutgers would answer with two goals of their own. Murphy assisted on both goalies as the Knights made an attempt to rally, first finding Josh Jordan and then finding Connor Murphy to bring Rutgers within three.

Hopkins answered with deliberate offense and timely saves by Turnbaugh to stifle any chance Rutgers had at making a comeback. Before the end of the third, Stanwick would score the first of three goals for the Jays to seal the victory.

To start the fourth, Hopkins received tallies from Radziewicz and Marr, who had a team high five goals. With 13:31 remaining, Hopkins rode their defense to victory. Before the close of the contest, Murphy would give Rutgers one more goal, leading to the 12-6 final.

Johns Hopkins was led by five goals from Marr and five points by Stanwick including four goals. Turnbaugh had a tremendous outing, saving many from in close, and ended with 12 saves. Hunter Moreland won 13 of 22 faceoffs, facing a rotating pool of challengers while taking every face-off for Hopkins.

Rutgers was led by Max Edelmanns 10 saves and three goals by Connor Murphy. Rutgers defeated Hopkins twice in 2016 before falling to the Jays, as both teams start competing against Big Ten opponents as they push to make the conference tournament.

Johns Hopkins will next travel to Ohio to face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday April 9th.