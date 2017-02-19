Hopkins’ Tinney Ends Loyola Streak at 3 in OT

Baltimore, Maryland – The Hopkins Blue Jays ended their Charles Street losing streak to the Loyola Greyhounds in wild thrilling fashion, winning 14-13 in overtime. Junior midfielder Joel Tinney scored on Hopkins’ second possession in overtime to end Loyola’s hold on the Blue Jays at three. Hopkins held the lead only once in the contest before the game winner in sudden victory overtime.

The game opened at a feverous pace with nine goals scored between the neighboring schools. Loyola would score first as sophomore attackman Patrick Spencer found Zack Sirico. Hopkins would answer when Kieran Eissler scored unassisted before the Greyhounds would score the next three.

John Duffy would give the visitors their second lead after converting another Spencer pass. Sirico would score his second and Brian Sherlock would add the third to increase the lead to 4-1 with 3:57 left in the first.

On the ensuing face-off, Craig Madarasz would get the Blue Jays within two after winning the draw cleanly. Attackman Shack Stanwick would score his first of four on the day on a fast break feed from senior Joe Carlini. John Crawley would score unassisted to tie the game at four, but Loyola’s Graham Savio would answer just six seconds later to give Loyola the one-goal lead at the end of the quarter.

Loyola would increase their lead after sophomore transfer Alex McGovern would find Spencer for his first of the season. Hopkins would answer with the next two to tie the game at six as Kyle Marr and Pat Fraser would find the back of the net. This would continue for the duration of the contest between the bitter rivals.

Before the close of the half, Loyola would again take a two-goal lead as Romar Dennis would get his first of the season on a rocket of a shot through traffic, beating starting goaltender Gerald Logan. With just 15 seconds before the quarter’s end, Sherlock was found by Duffy to swing momentum clearly in Loyola’s favor.

As they did in the first two quarters, Loyola opened the scoring, and in just nine seconds, when McGovern would get his third as a Greyhound to take a three-goal lead at 9-6. Joe Carlini had his first multipoint game of his career when he found Stanwick again to cut into the lead.

Loyola would answer with Spencer finding Mike Perkins for his second of the year to again push the lead to three. Hopkins would string together the next four goals, taking their first lead of the game with 2:35 left in the third quarter.

Stanwick would have two of the goals and an assist in the next three. His two goals in the stretch were sandwiched around an assist to Marr to tie the game at 10. Hopkins would take their first lead when Forry Smith would net his third in a Blue Jay uniform, but the lead only lasted for 44 seconds before Loyola tied the game at 11.

The fourth quarter would find each team trading goals for its duration until the final tally. Brian Sherlock would be the only scorer for the Hounds. His first goal was answered by Wilkins Dismuke, his second by Smith to end in a tie at 13.

In overtime, both teams had an opportunity to win the game. After Logan made a save and cleared, the Blue Jays called a timeout. Joel Tinney would fake a slip to his linemate, faking the Loyola defense into believing the ball had been transferred. With time and room, Tinney beat Loyola goalie Jacob Stover to end the contest 14-13.

With the win, the Blue Jays move to 3-0 and will next face defending National Champions University of North Carolina. Loyola has lost two games by a total of two goals, having also lost to Virginia in a shootout last week.

Hopkins was led by Shack Stanwick’s five points (four goals, one assist). Gerald Logan made eight saves for the winning team. Much of the offense for the Blue Jays was in isolation, as only two goals were assisted by non-defensive personnel.

Loyola was led by Spencer and Sherlock, both with five points on one goal, four assists and four goals, one assist, respectively. Stover made 14 saves in the loss. Loyola kept the pressure on the Jays, winning 19 of 31 face-offs.