ILWT: Week 6 Power Rankings. Georgia Buzzing at the Top

Week 6 Power Rankings!!

Just BUZZZZZZIIINNNGG along!!! Swarm stay on top of the power rankings again after picking up another win to remain the only undefeated team in the league. Can they hold the top spot?

We may only be six weeks in but some of the games this weekend are big games for some of the teams. There is never a dull moment in the league.

1-Georgia Swarm (4-0). The Swarm keep buzzing along as they sting another opponent, this time Vancouver felt the sting 14-12. This is a full team effort. Shayne Jackson (4G), Kiel Matisz (3G), and Randy Staats (3G/6A) led the Swarm. But the bigger story is Jordan Hall, another six assists gives him twenty on the year, ten of those came on the power play. Mike Poulin continues to shine stopping 45 of 57 shots. Georgia visits Colorado for a game Saturday 9pm.

2-Calgary Roughnecks (3-1). Another game and another win. Calgary defeats Colorado 12-8. That’s three in a row after losing the opener and a spot atop the NLL western conference. Dane Dobbie (3G/4A), Crurtis Dickson (4G/2A) led the way for the Roughnecks. Can tries to continue their win streak this weekend and extend their lead in the west. Calgary hosts Saskatchewan Saturday 9pm.

3-Saskatchewan Rush (2-2). Saskatchewan has jumped back on track, with another win, this time a 16-12 win over division rival Vancouver. Robert Church led the way with (4G/2A), Jeff Cornwall registered a hat-trick, and Mark Matthews with eight assists. Once again Aaron Bold was huge in goal stopping 39 of 51 shots he faced. Saskatchewan will now fight for a share of first place. Saskatchewan visits Calgary Saturday 9pm.

4-Toronto Rock (2-1). Coming off a bye week, Toronto fell to Rochester 9-8. Brett Hickey returned to score four times, while Tom Schreiber recorded 2G/3A. Game could have been worse as Toronto was flat the entire sixty minutes. Rock look to rebound this weekend. Toronto hosts Buffalo Friday 7:30pm

5-Colorado Mammoth (2-3) The struggles continue for the Mammoth. A 12-8 loss to Calgary drops them below .500. Eli McLaughlin was the only multiple goal scorer for Colorado with four. Dillon Ward was pulled only 12:36 into the game after allowing 5 goals on 14 shots. John Grant Jr., continues to be on the short-term IR. Colorado hosts Georgia Saturday 9pm.

6-New England Blackwolves (1-3). Picked up a much needed win 13-12 over Buffalo. Shawn Evans (3G/5A), Pat Saunders (2G/4A) and Kevin Crowley (3G/4A) led the way for the Blackwolves offense in front of a sellout crowd of 7,074. Crowley had the game winner with under a minute remaining. Evan Kirk stopped 35-47 shots. Blackwolves remain home this weekend as they look to get revenge from a season opening loss. Blackwolves host Rochester Friday 7:30pm

7-Rochester Knighthawks (2-2). Even their record with a 0-8 win over Toronto. Joe Resetarits recorded a hat trick in the win, while goaltender Matt Vinc stole the game. Vinc stopped 49-57 shots faced and looked like the Vinc of old. The game marked the return of Cody Jamieson. Jamieson recorded 2 assists but left the game during the first quarter as he will have season ending knee surgery to repair his ACL. Rochester visits New England Friday 7:30pm.

8-Buffalo Bandits (1-3). Buffalo fell 13-12 to New England. Struggles continue for Buffalo as Dhane Smith is still sidelined with an injury. This game was played tough on both sides of the ball. David DiRuscio played very well in net stopping 48-61 shots faced. Buffalo looks to get back into the win column this weekend. Buffalo visits Toronto Friday 7:30pm.

9-Vancouver Stealth (2-4). Another weekend of back to back for Vancouver. Vancouver fell 16-12 to Saskatchewan and 14-12 to Georgia. These games complete six games in twenty two days for the Stealth. After starting 2-0 they have dropped the last four. Duch, Small, Schuss have been scoring a majority of the goals for Vancouver. If Vancouver wants to contend they will need more offense (12.6 GPG) or a stronger defense (14.1 GA). Vancouver is off this week as they prepare to host Colorado next week.