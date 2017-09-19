Lacrosse Returns to Philadelphia for 2018-2019 Season

Philly lacrosse back at Wells Fargo Center, fans and social media explode

On July 11, 2014 a dark cloud moved over the Wells Fargo Center as it was announced that the Philadelphia Wings, a team that captured six National Lacrosse league championships as well as the hearts of their many fans announced they were moving to Connecticut. On September 19, 2014 the Wings were re-named the New England Black Wolves.

After that announcement three years and two months ago, the sun has risen again on the Wells Fargo Center. On September 14, 2017, NLL commissioner Nick Sakiewicz announced that indoor lacrosse is returning to Philadelphia and the Wells Fargo Center.

“We are delighted to bring in another quality owner in Comcast-Spectator as they are at the forefront of hospitality and quality in sports and entertainment industry. The expansion aligns perfectly with our five-year strategic plan, but also brings lacrosse back to Philadelphia as so many fans have wanted. We are thrilled to have Philadlephia back,” said Sakiewicz.

Shawn Tilger, the vice president and chief operating officer of the Philadelphia Flyers, will serve as the govenor of the franchise. Sean Delaney has been appointed as executive director of lacrosse operations, and will oversee the formation of the team roster, coaching staff and relationships throughout the region’s lacrosse community. Lindsey Masciangelo has been appointed executive director of business operations for the team and will oversee sales, marketing and sponsorship.

Scott Gabrielsen and Alex Turner will head the grass roots campaign in and around the city to spread the word.

The Philadelphia Flyers are the fourth National Hockey League team to partner with an NLL franchise. They join the Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks and Colorado Mammoth.

As the announcement was made, social media started to explode with happiness from former Philadelphia Wings fans, some from as far back as day one. Even the old regime of the Philadelphia Wings Fan Club (PWFC) started to rejoice and started planning.

Fans in cities such as Rochester, Buffalo and Toronto have said on social media, “Cant wait for the old Philly rivalry again and taking road trips again.”

Teddy Jenner, play-by-play for the Colorado Mammoth tweeted, “The NLL is back in Philly – been far too long.”

Jenner also tweeted, “If it’s not Wings, we riot. #DoTheRightThingPhilly”

Former Philadelphia Wings and current President of the San Diego franchise Steve Govett welcomed Philly back as well.

https://lacrossesandiego.com/press-release/from-san-diego-to-philadelphia-a-formal-welcome

Even the Rochester Knighthawks welcomed Philly Lax back with a video on their twitter feed.

https://twitter.com/RocKnighthawks/status/908352436145987589/video/1

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney made his suggestion for the team name – “I know there’s going to be a contest, to see what we name the team… I’m a fan of the Wings.”

Jim Kennedy (Mayor of Philadelphia): "I know there's going to be a contest, to see what we name the team… I'm a fan of the Wings." — Tyson L. W. Geick (@TysonLW) September 14, 2017

Deposits ($50/per seat) are now being taken for season tickets for the 2018-2019 season. Go to PhillyLax2018.com or call (215) 952-LAX1 (5291) to reserve your seats and vote on the team name.