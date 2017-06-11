Launch take overtime winner against Lizards

BOCA RATON, Fla.– After a low-scoring first half, the Launch broke through a tired Lizards’ defense to sweep the rivals 15-14 in overtime.

The Launch struggled to fight through an impermeable Lizards defense in the first half, with only three goals on the board at halftime. But, the Launch emerged with a new energy in the second half, scoring seven goals in the second half and overcoming a late lead by the Lizards with three minutes left in the game.

Launch rookies continued to make an impact, with the newest wave of Launch members playing integral roles in the sweep over New York. Dylan Molloy tallied an impressive four points (three goals, one assist) against New York, making quite the impact in his MLL debut.

“You each just have to find your spot, see how you fit in,” Molloy said. “So, I think that’s what the transition period in the first half was, seeing how we play together and who fits where, just figuring that out. Then we really started figuring it out and let the game come to us.”

Towson University product Ryan Drenner also had an impressive showing, with a hat trick and game-tying goal with three seconds left in the game.

“The coaches had a lot of trust in me to make that play. The guys on the field believed in me as well. They were in great spots and allowed me to take it,” Drenner said.

In an overtime thriller, defenseman Alec Tulett tallied his first MLL goal to bring home the Launch win. He also collected three ground balls.

Kieran McArdle scored three points for the Launch, two goals and 1 assist.

Austin Kaut had 22 saves on 36 SOGs (.611).

The Launch return to FAU Stadium on June 17 to play the Atlanta Blaze.