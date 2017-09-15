Mann Cup: Three wins in a row for Lakers

Going down 2-0 in the Mann Cup series was a wake-up call for the Peterborough Lakers. They roared back, winning three games in a row to put the New Westminster Salmonbellies on the edge of defeat.

The Lakers took game five on Wednesday night by a close 11-10 score. New West has proven to be dangerous in the third period, especially late with an extra-attacker on the floor, but the Lakers have adjusted to the wooden floor and are seeing and controlling the ball a lot better, negating the potency of the ‘Bellies attack.

Working in the Lakers’ favour in game five was MSL goal-scoring leader Holden Cattoni hell-bent on revenge for his game four illegal equipment ejection early in the first period. It’s a CLA-wide rule that players aren’t allowed any jewellery during the game. Cattoni wears a gold chain, as many do, and has done so for every game this season.

OLA referee Ian Garrison confirmed later that the rules were applied correctly. The rule just usually isn’t enforced in the MSL. It has to be called by the opposing team as an equipment check and coaches just don’t usually bother.

Cattoni was fired up for the game and scored a hat-trick to help his team out.

“It’s a good redemption game,” he said. “Obviously game four didn’t go the way I planned on it going. It was an unfortunate thing and definitely an emotional roller coaster. I was excited to get back in the lineup and I knew I had to pick up my teammates for what they did for me in game four.”

The Lakers also got their discipline under control and had more power play opportunities than the ‘Bellies for the first time in the series. Jake Withers has also adjusted to the wooden floor and won 15 of 24 face-offs. The Lakers have relied on his brilliance in the face-off circle all season long.

Curtis Dickson and Adam Jones also had three goals each for the Lakers. Mitch Jones had nine points for the Salmonbellies including three goals and six assists. Matt Vinc got the edge on Alex Buque in goal.

Game six is Friday night at 7:30/10:30 EDT. Game seven, if necessary, is Saturday night.