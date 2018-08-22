Minto Cup: Adanacs take game one

Bolstered by a big third period, the Coquitlam Adanacs defeated the Brampton Excelsiors 11-9 to take game 1 of the Minto Cup on Tuesday night. The Adanacs seized momentum, scoring six times in the last frame, and then leaned on Christian Del Bianco to bring home the victory.

The final minutes of the third ended with some bad blood after Brampton defender Robbie Stovel was given a five-minute charging penalty for a high hit on Adam Fulton of the Adanacs. As time ran out, both teams engaged in a heated exchange of words, which one can assume should lead to a spirited game two, especially if the Excelsiors are missing their head coach and top scorer:

BREAKING : I have yet to confirm 100% but I’m hearing both Dan and Jeff Teat were assessed Match Penalties for abuse of officials at the end of Game1 @MintoCup2018 I believe match penalties carry an automatic 3 game suspension. Keep you posted … #Lacrosse — Jake Elliott (@PxP4Sports) August 22, 2018

After the first period, the Excelsiors held a 4-2 lead and looked like the same dominant team from the round robin. Jeff Teat was in on all four goals scoring twice and assisting on the other two. In the second, the Adanacs’ defense started to adjust and limit the opportunities for Teat and the rest of the Excelsiors’ offense. By the end of the period, Brampton held onto a slim 6-5 lead.

The Adanacs were led offensively by Larson Sundown, who scored once and added four helpers. Christian Del Bianco was named player of the game and stopped 37 of 46 shots.

For Brampton, right hander Clarke Petterson scored twice and assisted on five more. Player of the game for the Excels was goalie Steve Orleman who stopped 43 of 53 shots.

Of note, Adanacs’ defender Ryland Rees limped off midway through the third period and did not return with what appeared to be a lower-body injury.

Game two of the best-of-five series is Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Max Bell Arena.