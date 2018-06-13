MLL: All-Star roster revealed

BOSTON (June 12, 2018) – For the first time in four years, the Major League Lacrosse All-Stars will face off against Team USA in the biggest sports event in Boston this year. Major League Lacrosse (MLL) announced on Tuesday the 30 players who will represent the league on June 28 at 7 p.m. at Harvard Stadium.

“We are thrilled to invite 30 of the best players in the world to represent MLL in this year’s All-Star Game,” said MLL Commissioner Alexander Brown. “Not only will the best players in the world be on display, but this grudge match has historically proved to be one of the most exciting events our game has to offer. For any lacrosse fan, this game is one that they will not want to miss!”

The last time these teams met, Rob Pannell broke a 9-9 tie with seven seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, leading Team USA to a 10-9 win. Joe Walters led all scorers in the game with three goals for the MLL All-Stars.

Joe Walters was selected to his ninth career All-Star Game, the most among current MLL All-Stars. This year, the MLL All-Stars’ attack will be led by Kevin Rice from the Atlanta Blaze, who currently has the second-most points in the league, and New York Lizards star Will Manny, who has 32 points in seven games this season.

“It is an unreal feeling being named to my fourth straight MLL All-Star Game,” said Will Manny. “I remember four years ago I was at the game in Boston when Team USA won the one-goal game against the MLL All-Stars in front of more than 10,000 fans. The level of play and the passion on the field was impressive. As this matchup only takes place once every four years, I am amped to be a part of this rematch and to battle with the MLL All-Stars for a W.”

Kyle Harrison and Brian Karalunas from the Ohio Machine are each playing in their seventh All-Star Game. Both played for Team USA in 2014.

The 2018 roster will include a group of six rookies, led by Tewaaraton Award winner Ben Reeves (Dallas Rattlers). He will be joined by Chris Cloutier (Denver Outlaws), Will Sands (Boston Cannons), Justin Guterding (Ohio Machine), Austin Sims (Atlanta Blaze) and Joel Tinney (New York Lizards).

Please see below for the full MLL All-Stars roster: