MLL: Bayhawks announce Cottle’s return as head coach

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Longtime member of the Chesapeake Bayhawks organization, Dave Cottle, has signed on as Head Coach for the 2018 Major League Lacrosse (MLL) season, succeeding previous head coach, Brian Reese, the team announced Wednesday. Cottle will also retain his responsibilities as general manager going forward. Cottle is not a new face for the Chesapeake Bayhawks and is certainly not a new face in the game of lacrosse. Cottle boasts 32 years coaching experience thus far in his career—28 years at the collegiate level and four with Major League Lacrosse.

“With a new Crownsville stadium complex in the offing, and all the work and development for the team and the brand that it will require, the organization is looking for the head coach to be a fulltime position in 2018. Dave Cottle more than fits that bill,” said President Mark Burdett.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Bayhawk,” notes team owner, Brendan Kelly, “We have a bright future on the horizon, but to accomplish this vision we need more people in more places more often. That includes the community. As Anne Arundel County’s only professional sports team, we want to give back to the community we have been fortunate enough to play in since 2010, and foster growth of the game of lacrosse through youth athletics as well. There’s no better person to help us win championships, support our community, and grow the game than Dave Cottle.”

Coach Cottle has earned a collection of accolades in his career, including the induction into the IMLCA Hall of Fame (2017), US Lacrosse Hall of Fame for the Chesapeake Chapter (2016), the Loyola University Hall of Fame (2014), ACC Coach of the Year (2008), and the Salisbury University Hall of Fame (1989). As head coach at Loyola College (now Loyola University) from 1988 to 2001, Cottle led the team to 14 straight NCAA tournament appearances, including a pair of berths in the national semifinals, totaling 191 wins over 19 seasons. Cottle then went on to coach at the University of Maryland, yielding 99 wins and 8 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

“I believe in professional lacrosse, the Chesapeake Bayhawks, and the greatness of the players in the league. I love the players we have on our team. I appreciate all the hard work that coach Reese has done the last couple years. We will continue to build on that with our goal being “All In” to win the Steinfeld Cup,” stated coach Cottle on Wednesday.

With the Bayhawks, Cottle has held every title from consultant (2010), president (2011-20120), head coach (2012-2015), and general manager (2016-2017). During his span as the Bayhawks Head Coach, the team garnered 30 wins, went 4-0 in the playoffs, and brought home the MLL championship title in 2012 and 2013.

“When we announced the search for a fullctime head coach in September, we met with several external applicants with impressive stature in the lacrosse and coaching industries. However, after careful consideration, we came to the conclusion that the best candidate for what this organization needs now and in the future, was already at our table in Coach Cottle. He just had to be sure he wanted it, and after a lot of conversations and some soul searching, he is ready, and we are excited to welcome coach Cottle back in this expanded capacity,” said president Mark Burdett.

Veteran Bayhawks players share in the organization’s excitement as they look toward the 2018 season. Defender Mike Evans, drafted to the team in 2009, shared, “Coach Cottle is one of the all-time great minds in lacrosse. But what’s even more important is that he’s a great person. Coach Cottle knows what it means to be a Bayhawk and helps spread these values throughout the community.”

Attackman Matt Abbott, also with the team for eight years, said, “I couldn’t think of a better person to take the helm than coach Cottle. Having played for and won championships under him in the past, I know that the Bayhawks are in great hands moving forward.”

The Chesapeake Bayhawks kick off the 2018 season on Saturday, April 21st at home at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Season tickets are on sale now! Call 866-99-HAWKS, email sales@thebayhawks.com, or visit http://www.thebayhawks.com for more information.