MLL: Bayhawks pay tribute to Capital Gazette

The Chesapeake Bayhawks held a tribute to the five victims of last week’s deadly newspaper shooting in Annapolis at the Capital Gazette prior to their tilt versus the Boston Cannons on Monday.

The victims – Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters – were honoured for their hard work, engaged in journalism when their lives were tragically stolen from them. First responders at the scene were also honoured for their quick response and bravery.

Several dignitaries were invited to the game by the Bayhawks including Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Maryland Speaker of the House Mike Busch, and Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh. Each one paid tribute to the victims in a touching pregame ceremony that included Gazette writer Bill Wagner. The Bayhawks also invited the rest of the Capital Gazette staff as guests for the evening.

The Bayhawks continued to show a hawk with the state flag and the date, 6/28/2018, at intermittent times during the game to show solidarity and support for Annapolis.