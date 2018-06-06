MLL: Bayhawks shut down Machine

The Ohio Machine was effectively shut down 13-8 by the Chesapeake Bayhawks on Saturday in a game that was not close until the fourth quarter.

Chesapeake had three quarters of solid play before the rain came. Ohio tried to create a different outcome as Chesapeake held a commanding 11-2 lead before Ohio started tallying goals in the fourth quarter.

Chesapeake’s leading offensive player was Colin Heacock with a hat trick and an assist. Also leading the way was Myles Jones with two goals and one assist.

“I think we played the best first quarter we’ve played all season, and probably the best first half defensively,” Chesapeake head coach Dave Cottle said in a team press release. “We also shut them out in the third quarter, but we let up in the fourth quarter. We haven’t played a full 60 minutes yet and we have to get better at doing so.”

Six of Ohio’s eight goals came from guys who each scored two. Driving the offense for Ohio: Ryan Ambler, Kyle Harrison and Marcus Holman.

The Machine struggled offensively, defensively and between the pipes.

Big names not who did not play in this game included Tom Schreiber and Lyle Thompson. Either man could have impacted his respective team’s offensive showing.

Chesapeake takes on Atlanta at home on June 9th. Ohio will face Denver during a rare Thursday early afternoon game this upcoming week.