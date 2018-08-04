MLL: Bayhawks split weekend games

The Chesapeake Bayhawks split their pair of games from Thursday-Saturday last week to improve to second place in the MLL.

Thursday’s game saw a tough 12-11 loss to the Atlanta Blaze in Lyle Thompson’s return to Major League Lacrosse after competing in the world games and returning from a torn labrum. Thompson’s presence was noted almost immediately and he ended the night with a hat trick.

The Bayhawks struggled almost the entire game against the Blaze. They attempted to come back at the end of the fourth quarter; however, they could not finish the job even with Josh Byrne contributing a hat trick as well.

It seems like the Bayhawks play their best lacrosse and get their biggest wins when they play successfully as an entire team. This was seen on Saturday when the team suited up at home in Annapolis and faced the Denver Outlaws.

Denver attempted to make one of the greatest comebacks this season would have had but they fell just short and time ran out. This secured Chesapeake’s quest for a home playoff game as well as the second seed going into the final week of the regular season.

This game, which was highly unusual at times, saw Chesapeake hang on to secure a wild 13-11 win after Denver came charging back to score seven points in the fourth quarter.

The game was unusual because two-point goals seemed to be the deciding factor for both teams, nd the game took longer than usual due to reviews of a few goals.

The balanced play of every line and unit created the win for the Bayhawks as this game’s leading scorers were not the usual athletes for Chesapeake. Jeremy Sieverts, a former Outlaw, and Ryan Tucker each added three points for the Bayhawks.

What was overwhelmingly evident was the threat of Thompson at all times. He moved to several spots on the field when Chesapeake was on the attack, spending most of the game double and triple teamed. Yet he still found a way to get passes off. He also pressured the goalie as well as any other defender he could reach with his quick stick skills and laser like movements.

The Bayhawks next face the Lizards in New York, then they’ll return home for their playoff game with more information on opponents, dates and times coming out over the next few weeks.