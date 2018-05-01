MLL: Cannons cannot against Blaze

After a 12-9 loss to the Atlanta Blaze on Saturday night, the Boston Cannons drop to 0-2 on the season.

Boston played much stronger than in last week’s game, a lopsided 26-7 loss to Charlotte, as shown by the score and the number of players on the scoresheet. However, it was not enough to overcome a stronger Atlanta team, who relied on momentum runs throughout the game to give them an edge.

Matt Gibson led Atlanta with four goals. Following closely behind were Deemer Class and Tom Palasek with three goals each.

Boston’s Sergio Perkovic scored four goals while James Pannell contributed three goals.

Chris Madalon got the win for the Blaze with 17 saves. Benny Pugh took the loss for the Cannons, making 13 saves.

Look for the lineups to change over the next few weeks as the National Lacrosse League wraps up its regular season. In particular, the Cannons will benefit from the return of Kevin Buchanan and Brodie Merrill.

Atlanta’s win puts them at 1-1 on the season.