MLL: Hounds double up Bayhawks 20-10

Hounds pour on the goals during heavy rain storm

In a game that could have clinched a playoff spot for the Chesapeake Bayhawks, the Charlotte Hounds had other ideas and rained on their parade as they poured on the goals in a 20-10 decisive victory Saturday night at Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in front of some very wet 2,544 fans.

The victory dropped the Bayhawks (8-3) one game behind Dallas for first place and moved Charlotte (7-6) into the final playoff spot. The Hounds hold a slim half-game lead over the New York Lizards (6-6).

From the very start of the game the Hounds took full control by scoring the first three goals only six minutes into the game. Chesapeake finally found the back of the net as Myles Jones fired a side-arm shot that beat Pierce Bassett at the 12:40 mark of the first quarter.

“I thought the Hounds made every effort play and were more alert than the we were. They definitely got what they deserved,” Chesapeake head coach Dave Cottle said. “Without question, the better team won tonight and we have to move on.”

As the second quarter started the heavy downpour of goals matched the weather as the Hounds would score seven times, including a 2-point goal by Mike Chanechuk to take an 11-3 lead at the half.

“We’re going to put this one in the toilet and flush it then move on to the next one,” Cottle said. “There are so many things to fix that I don’t know where to start, so I’m not going to kill our team. I love our players and we’ll be better the next time out.”

With the loss of several players to the FIL World Championships, the Bayhawks added three players to their roster that between the three of them, Jay Carlson, Brandon Mangan and Dhane Smith, played only one game.

Goaltender Niko Amato seemed to be off his game, and was not seeing the ball well. Whether it was trying to see the ball through the downpour, or just trying to field the ball off the wet surface, Amato struggled.

As the third quarter started, backup goalie Brian Phipps had the rain gear off and was trying to keep his stick dry as he waited to be put into the game. At the start of the third quarter Amato made a few big saves early and it looked as if his confidence was back.

That was very short lived as the Hounds would score twice to every one for the Bayhawks, and it wouldn’t take them long to do that. In total time during the third, the Hounds would score six times in 2:02 during the third quarter.

With the start of the fourth quarter the change was made. Phipps was put into the game for the final 15 minutes. Even with the game already in hand, Phipps played as if it was overtime. Charlotte put three by Phipps to hit the 20-goal plateau. Colin Heacock would score three times in the quarter and Ryan Tucker would score the other to make the final 20-10 for the Hounds.

Heacock would lead all Bayhawks with four goals.

Tim Rotanz (3G), Dylan Maltz (3G) and Kevin Cooper (4G) led the Hounds attack. Mike Chanenchuk had a pair of goals with one being a two-pointer to go along with his two assists.

University of Maryland standout Matt Rambo had a goal and three helpers on the night.

The Bayhawks are back in action on Thursday July 26th as they will visit Atlanta. A win Thursday will clinch a spot in the 2018 MLL Playoffs for the Bayhawks.