MLL: Launch kick off season with showdown against Blaze

The 2018 Florida Launch begin their season this Sunday, April 22nd at Fifth Third Bank Stadium against the Atlanta Blaze. It’s the same building in which they took the worst loss in their program’s short history, last year, when Atlanta torched Florida 17-4.

This 2018 team is very much the same, returning 18 players from last year’s roster, but you can expect a much closer game as the Launch finished last season on a high, falling short in the MLL semi-finals.

The Launch will continue to lean on Austin Kaut in between the pipes as the 3X All-American was dtellar last season. Kaut turned away 57.8% of unsettled shots (1st in MLL) and 66.7% of crease dives (1st in MLL). Kaut was a huge part to Florida’s success.

Tucker Durkin was recognized last year for his efforts; the 2X Launch captain was voted MLL defenseman of the year. Durkin enters his 6th MLL season showing no signs of slowing down. Expect Durkin to lead the troops throughout the season.

Attackmen Kieran McArdle and Dylan Molloy will carry the workload on the offensive end, which is no tall task for those two. Molloy, entering his 2nd season will certainly take a bigger role. Remember, he didn’t join the Launch until May last season and he was a factor right away netting 21 goals and rookie of the week honours three times.

Don’t miss the action! Watch on Lax Sports Network and with the LSN app on Sunday April 22nd at 2 p.m.