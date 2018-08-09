MLL: Our picks for league awards

Yesterday, Major League Lacrosse released their top contenders for its various awards. Here are the contenders and my picks for each category.
Coca-Cola MVP
Jordan Wolf, Dallas Rattlers
Rob Pannell, New York Lizards
Kevin Rice, Atlanta Blaze
Is this even a category this year? Rob Pannell has blown it up this year. He has not only scored magnificent goals and facilitated perfect assists – he also clearly carried his team on his back several times this season.
Warrior Offensive Player of the Year
Rob Pannell, New York Lizards
Jordan Wolf, Dallas Rattlers
Kevin Rice, Atlanta Blaze
Rob Pannell, again, is the clear cut leader again. No one else comes close.
Warrior Defensive Player of the Year
Tucker Durkin, Florida Launch
Matt Dunn, Dallas Rattlers
Michael Ehrhardt, Charlotte Hounds
Although my gut initially screams Tucker Durkin, I think Michael Ehrhardt pulled away with the award toward the end of the season. This one is probably the most difficult.
Brine Goalie of the Year
Niko Amato, Chesapeake Bayhawks
John Galloway, Dallas Rattlers
Austin Kaut, Florida Launch
Although Niko Amato has been having a spectacular time between the pipes, one has to go with Austin Kaut who is a league leader. Kaut, who struggled at times last season, has demonstrated more poise and control this season.
Coach of the Year
Dave Cottle, Chesapeake Bayhawks
Bill Warder, Dallas Rattlers
BJ O’Hara, Denver Outlaws
Dave Cottle – hands down. Cottle was able to facilitate a plan that worked without Lyle Thompson as he recovered from an injury and played in the world championship. He has been able to give the guys a stern talking to when needed but has lifted them up as well.
Cascade Rookie of the Year
Trevor Baptiste, Boston Cannons
Christian Cuccinello, Atlanta Blaze
Chris Cloutier, Denver Outlaws
Trevor Baptiste is going to get this. Chris Cloutier is talented and can score some crazy goals; however, Baptiste has the talent that has him stepping over the others.
The new Dave Huntley Man of the Year Award was also announced. One player from each team has been nominated. The award will be presented to the lacrosse athlete who has demonstrated “sportsmanship and professionalism that are beyond reproach” and who “makes selfless, meaningful contributions to Major League Lacrosse, the game of lacrosse and to his community.”
Nominees
Atlanta Blaze – Scott Ratliff
Boston Cannons – Mitch Belisle
Chesapeake Bayhawks – Kevin Crowley
Charlotte Hounds – Brian Phipps
Dallas Rattlers – John Galloway
Denver Outlaws – Josh Hawkins
Florida Launch – Steven Brooks
Ohio Machine – Will Manny
New York Lizards – Dominique Alexander