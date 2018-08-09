MLL: Our picks for league awards

Yesterday, Major League Lacrosse released their top contenders for its various awards. Here are the contenders and my picks for each category.

Coca-Cola MVP

Jordan Wolf, Dallas Rattlers

Rob Pannell, New York Lizards

Kevin Rice, Atlanta Blaze

Is this even a category this year? Rob Pannell has blown it up this year. He has not only scored magnificent goals and facilitated perfect assists – he also clearly carried his team on his back several times this season.

Warrior Offensive Player of the Year

Rob Pannell, New York Lizards

Jordan Wolf, Dallas Rattlers

Kevin Rice, Atlanta Blaze

Rob Pannell, again, is the clear cut leader again. No one else comes close.

Warrior Defensive Player of the Year

Tucker Durkin, Florida Launch

Matt Dunn, Dallas Rattlers

Michael Ehrhardt, Charlotte Hounds

Although my gut initially screams Tucker Durkin, I think Michael Ehrhardt pulled away with the award toward the end of the season. This one is probably the most difficult.

Brine Goalie of the Year

Niko Amato, Chesapeake Bayhawks

John Galloway, Dallas Rattlers

Austin Kaut, Florida Launch

Although Niko Amato has been having a spectacular time between the pipes, one has to go with Austin Kaut who is a league leader. Kaut, who struggled at times last season, has demonstrated more poise and control this season.

Coach of the Year

Dave Cottle, Chesapeake Bayhawks

Bill Warder, Dallas Rattlers

BJ O’Hara, Denver Outlaws

Dave Cottle – hands down. Cottle was able to facilitate a plan that worked without Lyle Thompson as he recovered from an injury and played in the world championship. He has been able to give the guys a stern talking to when needed but has lifted them up as well.

Cascade Rookie of the Year

Trevor Baptiste, Boston Cannons

Christian Cuccinello, Atlanta Blaze

Chris Cloutier, Denver Outlaws

Trevor Baptiste is going to get this. Chris Cloutier is talented and can score some crazy goals; however, Baptiste has the talent that has him stepping over the others.

The new Dave Huntley Man of the Year Award was also announced. One player from each team has been nominated. The award will be presented to the lacrosse athlete who has demonstrated “sportsmanship and professionalism that are beyond reproach” and who “makes selfless, meaningful contributions to Major League Lacrosse, the game of lacrosse and to his community.”

Nominees

Atlanta Blaze – Scott Ratliff

Boston Cannons – Mitch Belisle

Chesapeake Bayhawks – Kevin Crowley

Charlotte Hounds – Brian Phipps

Dallas Rattlers – John Galloway

Denver Outlaws – Josh Hawkins

Florida Launch – Steven Brooks

Ohio Machine – Will Manny

New York Lizards – Dominique Alexander