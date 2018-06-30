MLL Week 10: Outlaws extend win streak to five games

After the 10th week of Major League Lacrosse action, Dallas remained in first place followed closely by Chesapeake as the league headed into the All-Star game break. Denver and Charlotte found themselves tied for third with 6-4 records. New York continued in the wrong direction with another loss, followed closely by a resurgent Florida team. Boston scraped their way out of last place and into a tie with Atlanta while Ohio appears done for the season as the Machine struggle to regain their championship form of last season.

Denver 17 @ Ohio 13

Ohio looked to rebound and turn their season around as they took on Denver. The Machine clicked in the first quarter as they took a 4-3 lead. Denver fired back in the second quarter, scored six goals, and led 9-7 at the half. The Outlaws continued applying pressure and led 13-9 at the end of the third. Ohio attempted a comeback in the fourth, but failed to overcome Denver’s lead.

Dillon Ward and Kyle Bernlohr each made 15 saves during the game, but Bernlohr got the win. Chris Cloutier led Denver in scoring with seven points (6G/1A). Marcus Holman led Ohio with six points (3G/2ptG/2A). Greg Puskuldjian got the best of the faceoff battle going 16-30.

Up Next: Denver is off until the Fourth of July when they host Boston while Ohio travels to New York after the All-Star game.

New York 13 @ Boston 15

New York wanted to shake off the previous week’s loss to Florida as they took an early 3-1 lead over Boston. The Cannons’ offense fired five goals in the second and tied the Lizards 6-6 at the half. The score remained tied at the end of the third 10-10. Boston outscored New York in the fourth to gain a tough win.

Drew Adams made 16 saves for the win while Tyler Fiorito was very close behind with 14 as he took the loss. Mark Cockerton continued scoring for his new team as he led the Cannons with seven points (5G/2A). Rob Pannell led New York with six points (6G). Thomas Kelly got the best of Trevor Baptiste at the X going 16-30.

Up Next: Boston travels to a strong Chesapeake squad then faces off against Denver in the Fourth of July game as New York hosts Ohio.

Dallas 16 @ Atlanta 14

Dallas left no doubt they wanted to stay on top the league standings as they jumped out to a 7-2 lead against the Atlanta Blaze. Atlanta showed signs of life in the second, scoring four times, but they failed to cut the Dallas five-goal lead at the half (11-6). The Rattlers’ offense sputtered in the third with a single goal as the Blaze caught fire and cut the Rattler’s lead to a single goal after three. Despite both offenses scoring adeptly in the fourth quarter, the Rattlers held on for the win.

John Galloway made 18 saves for the win as Adam Ghitelman trailed close behind with 13. John Ranagan (5G/2ptG) and Jordan Wolf (3G/3A) led Dallas with six points each. Connor Kelly led Atlanta with six points (4G/2ptG). Drew Simoneau continued his stellar year as he won the battle at the X going 18-31.

Up Next: Dallas is off until after the Fourth of July when they host Charlotte while Atlanta travels to Charlotte.

Florida 21 @ Charlotte 17

Florida looked to capitalize on their win last week and jumped out to an 8-4 lead against Charlotte. The Launch continued piling on points and led 12-6 at the half. Charlotte still had some bite as they closed the gap and narrowed Florida’s lead to 14-11 at the end of the third. The fourth quarter proved the highest scoring one of the game as the Launch scored seven goals to the Hounds’ six.

Austin Kaut made an eye popping 18 saves and got the win as Charlotte’s Pierce Bassett and Eric Schneider combined for 11. Dylan Molloy (4G/4A) and Kieran McArdle (5G/3A) led Florida with eight points each. Molloy recently received news of his all-star selection to cap off the weekend. Ryan Brown led Charlotte with five points (4G/2ptG). Ben Williams got the best of Charlotte as he went 20-38 at the X.

Up Next: Florida is off until the Fourth of July when they host Ohio. Charlotte hosts Atlanta after the All-Star game.