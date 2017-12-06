NLL announces partnership with CBS Sports Digital

PHILADELPHIA – The National Lacrosse League (NLL), the largest men’s professional indoor lacrosse league in North America, announced a partnership on Tuesday with CBS Sports Digital to stream live and on-demand NLL games on the subscription OTT service SportsLive, including regular-season and playoff games.

“We are thrilled to continue to build upon our historic broadcasting partnerships with the addition of CBS Sports Digital. The future of sports is an ever-changing digital viewing experience, and bringing in a world class organization and platform like CBS Sports Digital is truly exciting for our fans,” said NLL commissioner Nick Sakiewicz. “Last season we witnessed the additions of some major broadcasting partners and as a result more viewers are tuning in to NLL TV than ever before.”

This marks the 13th partnership announcement from the league since November 2016. In addition to streaming NLL games, CBS Sports Digital will promote NLL games across its digital platforms, creating an opportunity to expose the NLL to a new audience of sports fans.

To stay connected to your team, the latest scores and developments in the National Lacrosse League, please visit nll.com.