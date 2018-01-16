NLL: Black Wolves bite Knighthawks 9-8

Rochester falls to 2-3 after losing both games over weekend

Saturday night the New England Black Wolves (3-1) defeated the Rochester Knighthawks (2-3) 9-8 in front of 6,336 fans at Connor & Ferris Field at the Blue Cross Arena.

As one team scored, the other came right back to tie the game in a typical lacrosse battle. It wasn’t until 14:13 of the second quarter when Shawn Evans scored his only goal of the game to tie the game at five. That goal would jet the Blacks Wolves to score five of the next six goals to take a 9-6 lead.

Rochester only began applying pressure late in the game after going 25:39 without scoring. Joe Resetarits netted his second of the night with just under two minutes to go in regulation. Cody Jamieson scored on a penalty shot with 20 seconds left as New England was assessed a bench minor. Rochester got one final chance but they fell short.

“I think it was the kind of game we always expect,” said Wolves’ head coach Glenn Clark to NLL.com after the game. “They play tough in this building. It’s always hard to battle here.”

Both goaltenders came up big all night long for their teams keeping the game as close as it was.

The Knighthawks were playing their second game in as many nights. Friday night they were beaten 17-9 by Toronto while a snowstorm passed through Rochester, dumping over a foot of ice and snow on the city. The Black Wolves had their problems as well as the flights arrived just as the storm was scheduled to begin.

The Knighthawks, who started out 2-0, have now lost three straight and sit at 2-3, a full game and a half out of first, tied with Buffalo and Georgia for the final playoff spot in this young season. New England, at 3-1, holds a half game lead over Toronto.

Stephan Leblanc (2G/4A) and Shawn Evans (1G/5A) led the Wolves’ offence. Kevin Buchanan added two goals. Leblanc’s stats indicate that he is finally feeling at ease with his new line mates since the trade from Toronto. Aaron Bold made 48 saves on 56 shots.

For Rochester, Cody Jamieson (2G/4A), Joe Resetarits (2G/2A) and Dan Dawson (2G/1A) paced the offence. Jake Withers was absolutely dominant on face-offs, going 12 for 14 while Rochester went 16 for 22 overall.

Rochester will look to get back on track on Sunday as they face New England again, this time at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT at 2 p.m. EST.