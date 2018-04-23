NLL: East division playoff clinching scenarios

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2018 – The National Lacrosse League has released playoff clinching scenarios ahead of Week 21, which features five games on the schedule with all nine teams in action to conclude the regular season.

Georgia

Clinches a playoff berth with: One win vs. either Vancouver or New England, OR A Toronto win vs. Colorado, OR A Rochester win vs. Buffalo.

Clinches a playoff berth and at least 2 nd place in the East Division with: A win vs. Vancouver AND a Buffalo win vs. Rochester, OR A win vs. New England AND a Rochester win vs. Buffalo, OR A Buffalo win vs. Rochester AND a Toronto win vs. Colorado.

Clinches a playoff berth and the East Division title with: Two wins vs. Vancouver and New England, OR A win vs. New England AND a Buffalo win vs. Rochester.

Eliminated with two losses vs. Vancouver and New England AND a Buffalo win vs. Rochester AND a Colorado win vs. Toronto.

New England

Clinches a playoff berth with a Toronto loss vs. Colorado.

Clinches a playoff berth and the East Division title with a win vs. Georgia.

Eliminated with a loss vs. Georgia AND a Toronto win vs. Colorado.

Rochester

Clinches a playoff berth with two Georgia losses vs. Vancouver and New England.

Clinches a playoff berth and 2nd place in the East Division with: A win vs. Buffalo, OR Two Georgia losses vs. Vancouver and New England AND a Colorado win vs. Toronto.

Clinches a playoff berth and the East Division title with a win vs. Buffalo AND a Vancouver win vs. Georgia AND a Georgia win vs. New England.

Eliminated with a loss vs. Buffalo AND one Georgia win vs. either Vancouver or New England.

Buffalo

Clinches a playoff berth with: A win vs. Rochester AND: A Toronto loss vs. Colorado, OR A New England loss vs. Georgia.

Clinches a playoff berth and 2nd place in the East Division with a win vs. Rochester AND a Toronto loss vs. Colorado AND a New England loss vs. Georgia.

Eliminated with: A loss vs. Rochester, OR A Toronto win vs. Colorado AND a New England win vs. Georgia.



Toronto

Clinches a playoff berth with: A win vs. Colorado AND: A Georgia win vs. New England, OR A Georgia win vs. Vancouver AND a Buffalo win vs. Rochester.

Clinches a playoff berth and 2nd place in the East Division with a win vs. Colorado AND a Georgia win vs. New England AND a Buffalo win vs. Rochester.

Eliminated with: A loss vs. Colorado, OR Two Georgia losses vs. Vancouver and New England, OR A Georgia win vs. Vancouver AND a Rochester win vs. Buffalo AND a New England win vs. Georgia.



The 2018 NLL Playoffs start the weekend of May 4-6.

A total of six NLL teams, the top three clubs in each division’s standings, will qualify for the playoffs. The two regular season division champions will earn a first-round bye as the top seeds. The second seeds will host the third seeds in their respective division for the single-elimination Division Semifinal game in the first round. The second round of the playoffs has changed for this season and will now be played as a single-elimination contest. The top seed from each division will host the winner of the Division Semifinal between the second and third seeds for the Division Championships.

For the fourth-straight year, the Finals will be played as a full best-of-three series with the higher-seeded team hosting Game 1 and Game 3 (if necessary).