NLL: Lintz and Milligan out in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC – Wednesday, February 21, 2018 – The Vancouver Stealth announced today a change in their bench staff ahead of Saturday’s game vs the New England Black Wolves at the Langley Events Centre. Art Webster returns to the Stealth and will take over defensive coaching duties from John Lintz, while current assistant coach Kevin Alexander will assume the offensive responsibilities from Jim Milligan.

Webster served as an assistant coach with the Stealth for nine seasons, from 2007 – 2015 and currently serves as an assistant coach for the Victoria Shamrocks of the Western Lacrosse Association. He won a Champions Cup in a similar role with the Stealth in 2010, two Champions Cup finals (2011 and 2013) and has won five Mann Cup Championships – three as a coach with Shamrocks and two as a player. Webster is a member of both the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame and the Victoria Shamrocks Hall of Fame.

Alexander is in his eighth season with the Stealth. Prior to his time with the Stealth he was the head coach of the Syracuse Smash of the MILL and served as an assistant coach with the Calgary Roughnecks in 2006 and 2007 and the Portland Lumberjax in 2008 and 2009. As a player, Alexander won two NLL Championships and two Mann Cup Championships. In his ten Western Lacrosse Association seasons he won the scoring title five times. In field lacrosse he was named to the All World Team and was recognized as the Top Midfielder after his performance for Team Canada in the 1986 World Field Lacrosse Championships. Alexander is a member of the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame, the BC Sports Hall of Fame and the Victoria Shamrocks Hall of Fame.

“Our roster is extremely talented and is stocked with champions who are much better than our record indicates. The coaching changes that we have made were done with that talent in mind and the opportunities that still exist in the second half of the season,” said Doug Locker, President and General Manager. “We have the utmost respect for the work that Jim and John did and thank them for their hard work and efforts.”

Vancouver will play this Saturday night against the New England Black Wolves, post-game they will host Stealth Experience Night inside Langley Events Centre, where all the players and Bombshells will be on the floor post-game to celebrate with the fans. There will be multiple player stations including player autographs, fastest shot, stick tricks, and a chance to sit on the home bench.

