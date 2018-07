NLL Protected Player Lists

PHILADELPHIA, July 3, 2018 – The National Lacrosse League (NLL), the largest men’s professional indoor lacrosse league in North America, today announces the protected player lists from each team in advance of the 2018 NLL Expansion Draft on July 16th.

The Philadelphia Wings hold the 1st overall selection in the 2018 Expansion Draft. Both the Wings and the San Diego Seals will make alternating picks throughout 9 rounds (18 total selections). No current NLL team will be allowed to lose more than two players.