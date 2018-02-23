NLL: Rock announce charity game details

Oakville, ON – The Toronto Rock are pleased to once again partner with Smilezone Foundation for this year’s charity game on Sunday afternoon, Mar. 11 at 3 p.m. at Air Canada Centre when the Rock take on the New England Black Wolves.

In addition to fundraising efforts, the Rock have also announced a special ticket offer that will be sure to fill the building with smiling kids on the afternoon of the charity game. With the purchase of an adult ticket, fans receive a kid’s ticket good for the admission of a child aged 16 and under. The ticket offer is available exclusively online through Ticketmaster. All standard fees apply to the paid adult ticket and the free kid’s ticket. Upper Bowl and Captain’s Corner seats are not part of this promotion. More information is available at torontorock.com/tickets.

Fans will have several different ways they can contribute to the fundraising efforts including participating in the live game-worn jersey auction on the turf right after the game. The jerseys this year will feature a Toronto Rock 20th Anniversary theme, with the unveiling of the jerseys taking place next week. Registration for the live game worn jersey auction is now open and bidders are encouraged to register in advance.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment will also donate $1 for every ticket sold to the fundraising total. Returning again this year is the wildly popular mystery autographed balls featuring the likes of Tom Schreiber, Rob Hellyer, Adam Jones and more. Fans that unwrap a specially marked mystery ball will win additional prizes but the biggest win of all will be supporting Smilezone Foundation.

The proceeds from the Mar. 11th Charity Game will help Smilezone and the Toronto Rock transform multiple Zones within the new ErinoakKids facility in Oakville, located across from the Oakville hospital. Designed specifically to meet the needs of children and youth with disabilities and special needs, the new ErinoakKids Oakville site offers a range of therapy, medical and support services for more than 5,000 clients in the community each year.

Thanks to the fantastic partnership between Smilezone and the Toronto Rock, Smilezone will be able to transform a number of these spaces into magical scenes of adventure, fun and intrigue to help alleviate anxiety and uplift the spirits of clients during their appointments. The proceeds raised at the charity game will go directly towards this fantastic project and will help support the children at ErinoakKids in Oakville for years to come.

Smilezone Foundation is a registered charity committed to “putting smiles on children’s faces”. The charity, founded by Adam Graves and Scott Bachly in 2012, established the overarching mission of assisting children and their families, who are facing difficult times and health challenges. Smilezone’s mission is to create, build and transform areas (“Zones”) in hospitals, private treatment and development centres, and children’s clinics, in order to improve the lives of children facing illness, disabilities, and physical and emotional obstacles—ultimately putting a smile on their faces. Visit smilezone.com for more information.

For more information on Toronto Rock tickets, please contact a Toronto Rock account executive at 416-596-3075 or visit torontorock.com.