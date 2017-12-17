NLL: Roughnecks bomb Stealth 15-12

Calgary nets six in first and third quarters, chase Belanger early.

Friday night the Calgary roughnecks (1-1) bounced back from a week one loss and defeated the Vancouver Stealth (0-2) 15-12 in front of 9,708 fans at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Roughnecks scored six goals in the first and third quarters to control the game. Curtis Dickson, who was held scoreless in the season opener last week, erupted for six points (3G/3A). Holden Cattoni and Riley Lowen also notched hat-tricks while picking up one and two assists, respectively.

Thirteen players registered points for the Roughnecks, including winning goaltender Frank Scigliano. Scigliano had a rough start last week but rebounded well, playing every minute of the game stopping 51 of 33 shots while registering two assists.

Calgary used a variety of faceoff men this game. Tyler Burton won 8 of 12, rookie Zach Currier went 3 for 5 and Bob Snider won 11 of 14 as Calgary dominated the draws.

Dan Dobbie scored his first of the year while picking up three assists.

For Vancouver, Logan Schuss (5G/3A) led the offence, while Rhys Duch was held to only one goal and three assists on 15 shots. Brandon Clelland (2G/2A) was the only other multi-goal scorer. Corey Small, who has yet to score in the 2018 campaign, did have five assists on the night.

Starting goaltender Tye Belanger was pulled after Calgary’s fourth goal at 7:52 of the first in favour of Brodie MacDonald. In the short time Belanger was in, he stopped 7 of 11 shots, while MacDonald stopped 31 of 42 and was saddled with the loss.

Both teams are back in action on December 29th.

Vancouver will face the New England Black Wolves in Uncasville, CT. Vancouver defeated the Black Wolves to clinch the final playoff berth last April and also ruined a chance for New England to have a first round home playoff game, so expect a thirst for revenge from the Wolves.

Calgary will host division rival Colorado Mammoth in another tough game for both squads. Colorado will face the Georgia Swarm six days earlier, so maybe Calgary can take advantage of the week off.