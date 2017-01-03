No Panic for Knighthawks After Opening Game Loss

The Rochester Knighthawks didn’t start the new season the way they wanted to.

A 12-5 loss to the Toronto Rock at Blue Cross Arena on Thursday felt like a continuance of 2016, when they missed the playoffs. Based on comments via Twitter and Facebook, fans weren’t happy about the loss. But let’s put those emotions on hold for a second and remember what year it was. 2016 sucked for everyone (except Saskatchewan). Really, it was hardly fair to make the Knighthawks start so early.

Their next game will finally be in a new year. They can throw off the past and start fresh, as we all hope to do.

Fans got to watch the game for free on NLLTV.com but being the first game of the season it was not without kinks and fans missed two Rochester goals as the feed cut out. Toronto was leading 3-1 when Knighthawks rookie Josh Currier scored his first NLL goal before veteran Joel Matthews tied the game.

This is Matthews’ third season with the Knighthawks but the first time he has started on the active roster. He made an impact in his first game not only with the goal but with some bone-crunching hits as he plays finds a groove out both the front and back door.

“I was about to make a change to the bench when I saw an opportunity to join the rush,” Matthews described. “I ran down and caught a pass from Jarrett Davis, and I saw Rosey baiting me far side so I stuck it short side.”

Unfortunately the Knighthawks first quarter was their best – they only scored two more goals in the last 45 minutes, both from Quinn Powless. Matt Vinc equaled Nick Rose in saves but faced more shots and looked almost shell-shocked in the second quarter. That’s not completely surprising given Toronto and Rochester’s similar rebuilding situations.

There were six new faces in the lineup. In addition to Currier and Davis, Kyle Jackson, Tyler Ferreira, Luc Magnan and Wayne Van Every played their first games as Knighthawks. More fresh faces are waiting in the wings including Dan Lomas, Luke Laskiewicz and John Rae. The injured Andrew Suitor is also new to the team although a veteran in the league.

The Knighthawks lost (either let go or traded) some key veteran pieces during the off-season, especially on defence. They traded Brad Self and let go Scott Self and Jon Sullivan. Craig Point is gone on offense. Cody Jamieson remains on the IR. So it’s going to take more than one game for all the new faces in the lineup to gel together, but it will happen. The systems that won the Knighthawks three championships in a row are still in place.

Matthews is excited about the new look of the team and says the rookies will make an impact.

“We have a great foundation for the future and an amazing blend of veterans and young guns,” he said. “Josh Currier is an even better human than he is a lacrosse player. He’s a great kid. But he’s a damn good lacrosse player too. Kyle Jackson, he’s special as well. Super hard worker, keeps his head down and hustles. They are both very coachable and they have endless potential.”

The Knighthawks have a week to work out some of the issues that showed up in their first game. They’ll host the New England Black Wolves on January 7th, an even harder test than the Rock as the Black Wolves look to contend for the East title this season.

“I’m glad the season is under way,” Matthews said. “There’s zero need for panic but we just need to learn from our mistakes and get better. We have a solid group of veterans that will get our new group on the same page. We will continue to listen to Coach Hasen (head coach), and we will work hard with Coach (Dan) Noble (athlete performance coach). I’m very excited for this year. Even though we lost our first game, mark my words, watch out for the Knighthawks in the playoffs.”