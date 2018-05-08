PHOTOS: Denver Pioneers vs. Georgetown Hoyas

The Georgetown Hoyas defeated the Denver Pioneers 8-3 on May 5th for the 2018 Big East championship. Jake Carraway and Lucas Wittenberg each had three goals for the Hoyas, while Nick Marrocco made 14 saves in the win. Colin Rutan scored all three goals for Denver and Trevor Baptiste went 11-15 at the X.

Both schools will participate in the annual NCAA lacrosse championship, with the Hoyas facing the fifth seeded Johns Hopkins and the Pios taking on seventh ranked Notre Dame.

See more photos here: https://laurakupsey.smugmug.com/Denver-vs-Georgetown-Big-East-Ch/