PHOTOS: Duke vs. Maryland, NCAA quarter finals

The Duke Blue Devils took down the defending NCAA champion Maryland Terrapins 13-8 on May 26th to earn the right to play for the championship, which they subsequently lost to the Yale Bulldogs.

Against Maryland, Joe Robertson, Justin Guterding and Nakeie Montgomery each scored three goals, while Danny Fowler made 12 saves in goal. The Terps were led by Jared Bernhardt and Logan Wisnauskas with two goals each. Dan Morris made 14 saves in the loss.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Click here for more photos.