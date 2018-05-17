PHOTOS: Georgetown Hoyas @ Johns Hopkins Blue Jays

It took 29 seconds of overtime, but the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays triumphed over the Georgetown Hoyas 10-9 on Sunday afternoon at Homewood Field and will now face the Duke Blue Devils on May 20th in the NCAA DI men’s lacrosse quarter finals.

Shack Stanwick scored the game winning goal, adding to his four assists on the day. Kyle Marr led the Jays with five goals and two assists – all five of his goals coming in the fourth quarter, erasing an 8-4 deficit. Joel Tinney scored three times and assisted once. Patrick Fraser had the Jays’ other goal. Brock Turnbaugh made four saves in goal.

Robert Clark led the Hoyas with three goals. Lucas Wittenberg and Craig Berge had two goals each while Berge added four assists. Jake Carraway and Matt Behrens added one goal each, while Behrens also had one assist. Nick Marrocco made 11 saves for the Hoyas.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

For more photos, click here.