PHOTOS: Maryland Terrapins @ Johns Hopkins Blue Jays, April 28

The Maryland Terrapins, defending NCAA DI champions, defeated the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays 8-7 in triple overtime on Saturday at Homewood Field in Baltimore.

Joel Tinney and Alex Concannon had two goals each for Hopkins, while Shack Stanwick and Kyle Marr each had one goal and one assist. Connor DeSimone also scored.

Logan Wisnauskas led the Terps with three goals and one helper. Tim Rotanz had two goals and one assist while Will Snider contributed two goals, including both the game tying goal and the game winner. Justin Shockey also scored.

Next for these teams is the Big Ten Tournament at Michigan. Maryland enters as the number one seed and will play fourth place Rutgers on Thursday at 5 p.m. Second place Hopkins faces off against third place Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. Both semi-finals and the championship game on Saturday can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.