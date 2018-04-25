PHOTOS: Outlaws @ Lizards, April 21st

The New York Lizards took a 19-15 decision over the Denver Outlaws in the 2018 regular-season opener on Saturday, April 21st in Hempstead, N.Y.

Will Manny led the Lizards’ offense with five goals and two assists. Rob Pannell scored twice and added six assists. Joe LoCasio scored two 2-point goals. Brendan Fowler was 12-36 at the X and Drew Adams made 19 saves on 34 shots.

Attackman Matt Kavanagh led the Outlaws with six points (five goals, one assist) and midfielder Jeremy Sieverts added five goals. Midfielder Tom Kelly won 24-of-36 faceoffs and goalie Jack Kelly saved 10 of 27 shots he faced. Rookie attackman Wilkins Dismuke scored a goal and tallied an assist in his MLL debut.

New York led 6-5 at the end of the first quarter and 10-9 at halftime. They opened the second half with a 4-1 scoring run, and Denver wasn’t able to recover.

