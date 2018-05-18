PHOTOS: Robert Morris Colonials @ Maryland Terrapins

The Maryland Terrapins, defending 2017 NCAA champions, took another step closer to repeating with an opening round 14-11 win over the Robert Morris Colonials at Capital One Field on Sunday, May 13th. The Terps will next face the Cornell Big Red on May 20th in the quarter finals.

Connor Kelly led Maryland with four goals. Bubba Fairman scored a hat trick and added one assist while Tim Rotanz scored twice and added one assist. Jared Bernhardt scored twice. Colin Giblin, Adam Dimillo and Roman Puglise contributed one goal each. Dan Morris made 13 saves to secure the win.

Jimmy Perkins was the top scorer for RMU with three goals. Matt Schmidt scored twice. Single goals were scored by Carter Yepsen, Adrian Torok-Orban, Shane Majewski, Mitchell Wales, Sean Doyle and Eddie Smith. Chris Reynolds made seven saves in the losing cause.

