PHOTOS: Robert Morris Colonials vs. St. Joseph’s Hawks

The Robert Morris Colonials defeated the St. Joseph’s Hawks 9-8 in overtime on Saturday, May 5th.

RMU was up 8-6 heading into the final quarter, but the Hawks’ Kyle Cain scored twice to tie the game. Tyson Gibson won it for RMU with 10 seconds left in overtime.

Matt Schmidt led the Colonials with three goals and two assists. Gibson scored twice and added one assist. Alex Heger picked p the win in goal, making eight saves.

Cain led St. Joseph’s with four goals and one assist.

RMU takes on Canisius later today to determine who wins the final AQ spot for the Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championships. The winner will face Maryland in the first round. This is RMU’s first appearance in the NCAA tournament.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Click here for more photos.