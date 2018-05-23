PHOTOS: Yale Bulldogs vs. Loyola Greyhounds

The Yale Bulldogs defeated the Loyola Greyhounds 8-5 on Saturday, May 19th in the NCAA quarter finals. The Bulldogs will face the Albany Great Danes on May 26th in semi-final action.

Eight of the game’s 13 goals were scored in the first quarter.Matt Gaudet scored the game winning goal for Yale just 3:58 into the second frame.

Ben Reeves led Yale with three goals and three assists. John Daniggelis scored twice, with single goals scored by Brian Tevlin, Jack Tigh and Gaudet. Jack Starr made nine saves in the win and Connor Mackie dominated at the X with 12 wins on 17 face-offs.

Pat Spencer led the Greyhound with two goals and one helper. Single goals went to John Duffy, P.J. Brown and Alex McGovern. Jacob Stover made 19 saves in the loss.

