Press Release: Black Wolves move start time for Sunday’s game

Black Wolves Move Start Time, Create

Full Day of New England Sports Viewing

Faceoff for Jan. 21st game vs. Rochester pushed to 1 p.m.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (January 15, 2018) – The New England Black Wolves have moved the start time of Sunday’s game with the Rochester Knighthawks up to 1 p.m.

The earlier faceoff allows Black Wolves fans to catch the start of the AFC Championship game between the Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars. That game begins at 3:05 p.m.

“New England sports fans are some of the most passionate in the world,” Mohegan Sun Vice President of Sports Amber Cox said. “This earlier start time allows our growing and loyal fan base to enjoy an important East Division game with Rochester before moving on to bars or restaurants all over Mohegan Sun to watch the Patriots – including former lacrosse star and honorary Black Wolf Chris Hogan – in the AFC Championship game.”

Cox also thanked the Knighthawks and the National Lacrosse League.

“On behalf of our Black Wolves fans with a vested interest in the Patriots, we appreciate the willingness of Rochester and the NLL to accommodate this request,” she said.

The Black Wolves celebrate Native American Heritage Sunday. The day is packed with activities.

Pre-game:

There will be a performance by Mohegan Tribal dancers and drummers, a blessing from Dr. Lynn Malerba, Chief Many Hearts, of the Mohegan Tribe, and a ceremonial faceoff with Mohegan Tribal Chairman Kevin “Red Eagle” Brown.

Lacrosse legend Gary Gait will sign autographs on the concourse and fans can take photos with the ceremonial tribal lacrosse stick.

Post-game: