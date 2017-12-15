Press Release: Blackwolves extend Evans through 2020

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (December 14, 2017) – The New England Black Wolves announced the contract of captain Shawn Evans has been extended through the 2020 season.

The only player in NLL history to record 100 points in five consecutive seasons, Evans ranks eighth in career NLL points with 1,019 and seventh in assists with 649. The versatile forward also has 380 career goals and 1,136 career loose balls, totals that place him in the top-20 all-time in those categories.

“It’s a great organization,” Evans said. “They’ve allowed me to take on that leadership role, being the captain, to lead this team to good things. That was a big thing when Rich (General Manager Rich Lisk) and I were talking, and so far we’ve had good results. The team has gone from 4-14 to the playoffs. Now is a good opportunity to extend this, call New England my long-term home and bring a championship to New England.”

The league MVP in both 2013 and 2015, Evans was acquired by the Black Wolves in a trade with the Calgary Roughnecks prior to the 2016 season. He made an immediate impact on his new team, leading New England in points (118), goals (50) and assists (68) in 2016. In 2017, he again led the team in points (103) and assists (65) while finishing second with 38 goals.

“I think from a coaching standpoint and a team dynamic, one of the things that he does is he allows you to build around him,” head coach Glenn Clark said. “You’ve got an established superstar that takes a lot of responsibility, he gets a lot of attention from the other teams and it allows other players to be better. There is something to be said about the ‘it’ and the swagger factor and Shawn gave this group and this team a little bit of that confidence right off the bat. He wears it that way, he plays that way and I think guys feed off that. Outside of being a great talent – obviously, we know about the points and the MVPs – I think what he does more importantly for our group is add a layer of confidence to their game that allows them to gain a couple inches and a few pounds and play a little bigger, faster and stronger.”

A native of Peterborough, Ontario, Evans has enjoyed a storied career at every level of lacrosse. Named the MVP of the 2015 FIL World Indoor Lacrosse Championships while helping Canada win a gold medal, he won a Champions Cup with the Rochester Knighthawks in 2007 and has won five Mann Cups with the Peterborough Lakers in Major Series Lacrosse including two Mike Kelley awards as Mann Cup MVP. While playing Junior A, Evans captured two Minto Cups.

The New England Black Wolves will be back in action on Saturday, December 23rd at the Saskatchewan Rush. Game time is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Black Wolves return home on December 29th to take on the Vancouver Stealth at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start as low as $15 and can be purchased by visiting blackwolves.com or calling 844-LAX-WOLF.