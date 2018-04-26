Press Release: Georgia Swarm and Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos renew co-presenting sponsorship deal

GEORGIA SWARM AND HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CASINOS RENEW CO-PRESENTING SPONSORSHIP DEAL FOR NEXT THREE SEASONS

The Swarm will continue to play on Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Field

(DULUTH, Ga.) – The 2017 NLL World Champion Georgia Swarm are proud to announce that Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians have renewed their co-presenting sponsorship of the Swarm for the next three seasons. The three-year deal with the casino also ensures that the Swarm continues to play on Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Field during home games at Infinite Energy Arena.

“For the past three years the Swarm have been fantastic partners – not only for our business but also with our community here in Cherokee,” said Brooks Robinson, Regional Senior Vice President and General Manager of Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos. “Their representation on the field and service to our community made this an easy decision!”

“I am so grateful for the relationship that exists between the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the Georgia Swarm,” Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Principal Chief Richard Sneed said. “Through the Harrah’s Cherokee Resort and Valley River Casino sponsorship, we have developed a true friendship with the team, the organization and the owners. I look forward to continued mutually beneficial success as both the Swarm and the Harrah’s organization continue to grow and prosper.”

As part of the renewal, the Swarm will keep its patented Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos branding on both their home and away uniforms. This summer, the Swarm will continue to host a youth lacrosse camp on the Cherokee Reservation with Swarm players. The camp is free to Cherokee youth and has featured the Thompson Brothers in years past.

“We’ve developed a great relationship with Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians over the past three years,” Swarm Co-Owner and President Andy Arlotta said. “The Cherokee Community has welcomed us with open arms from day one, and we’ve built many close friendships in the process. This partnership has continued to evolve each season; we couldn’t be more excited to be working together again for the next three years.”

The Swarm recently hosted their third annual Native American Heritage Night presented by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians on March 24. During its 17-12 win against the New England Black Wolves, the Swarm donned special Cherokee-themed uniforms. The uniforms honored the centuries-old sport of Cherokee stickball.

The Swarm’s final home game of the 2017-18 season at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Field at Infinite Energy Arena is against the Vancouver Stealth on April 28 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Fans can get tickets at GeorgiaSwarm.com/Fan or by calling 844-4-GASWARM.