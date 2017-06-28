Press Release: Launch acquire Barber from Outlaws

The Florida Launch have acquired midfielder Tim Barber from the Denver Outlaws in exchange for a third round pick in the 2018 Major League Lacrosse Collegiate Draft.

Barber, a product of Syracuse University, played each of his two MLL seasons with the Denver Outlaws. In eight games for the Outlaws this season, Barber recorded eight goals and two assists. The middie brings championship experience to the Launch as he was a member of Denver’s 2016 Steinfeld Trophy winning squad.

The Launch midfield gains another piece as coach Tom Mariano continues to build the team into a contender.

“He’s got a lot of experience, he’s scored some key goals in key moments and gives some more depth in the midfield,” said Mariano. “We’re down middies right now, so we needed another guy to give us some depth.”

Barber will look to join the Launch for his first game in yellow and blue this Saturday, July 1 on the road against the Atlanta Blaze. Follow the Launch on social media to never miss a minute of the action.