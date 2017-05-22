Press Release: Launch come from behind late to down Rattlers

After trailing for the better part of regulation, the Launch made a last minute rally to lift them to a 9-8 overtime victory against the Rochester Rattlers.

Though the Launch struck early with two goals from Connor Buczek (2G, 1A), the Rattlers bounced back and took a lead moving into the second half. The Launch struggled to find the back of the net well into the third, being held scoreless for over 25 minutes of game play.

Despite successful scoring attempts by Jovan Miller (1G), Jimmy Dailey (2G), and Chazz Woodson (2G, 1A) into the fourth quarter, the Launch continued to trail until the final moments of the game. It was not until a two-point goal from Steven Brooks (1G)—his first of the season—would change the game into a last-minute scoring battle between the Launch and the Rattlers.

The Rattlers managed to regain the lead just six seconds after the Launch evened the score, seemingly shutting down all hope for the Launch in the final seconds of the game. But, with ten seconds left in regulation, Brooks, with the help of Woodson, would tie the game up for a second time over the course of a minute and send the game into overtime.

Will Gural (11-19 for faceoffs) gained control right off the faceoff for the Launch, a move that ultimately secured the victory for Florida. Coca-Cola Player of the Game Woodson tallied the game winner for the Launch with an assist from Buczek. The Launch improve to 2-2 on the year after sweeping the Rattlers in the regular season series.

Next up, the Launch are on the road Sat., May 27 to take on the Ohio Machine. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. For live updates, full game stories, and behind-the-scenes content you won’t see anywhere else head to floridalaunchlacrosse.com.