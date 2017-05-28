Press Release: Launch fall to Machine

The Florida Launch struggled to hold off a dominant Ohio Machine in a 19-7 loss Saturday night on the road.

Though the Machine struck first in the game with two goals, the Launch quickly responded with goals from Jimmy Dailey (2G) and Kieran McArdle (3G). The Machine overtook the Launch early in the second quarter with a six goal scoring streak. Launch Goalie Austin Kaut fought off an aggressive Ohio offense, saving 24 out of a staggering 40 shots on goal.

“I thought we played too much defense, got a little tired. Ohio made some nice plays, they have some good players,” said coach Tom Mariano at halftime.

The return of McArdle, one of the Launch’s top offensive options, was not enough to overcome the Machine’s defense, who kept the Launch at bay with only 21 shots on goal throughout the game.

With new additions coming to the Launch through Sunday’s Collegiate Draft, the Launch will continue to build and shape their roster moving into their last game of a three-game road trip against the New York Lizards on June 2.

The Launch return to FAU Stadium on June 10 to take on the New York Lizards at 7 p.m. For tickets, call 561-923-9067 or visitwww.floridalaunchlacrosse.com/tickets.