Press Release: Launch look to extend win streak against unbeaten Outlaws

The Florida Launch return to South Florida on May 13 for their home opener at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, where they take on the defending MLL champions, the Denver Outlaws. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m.

After a 12-10 win against the Rochester Rattlers, the Launch hope to continue their momentum into their only meeting of the regular season with the Outlaws.

“I thought we actually were better in week two offensively than we were in week one, even though we scored less goals,” said head coach Tom Mariano, “I think we actually ran some of our 6-on-6 sets, and we had a lot of good motion, a lot of good movement. They’re always looking for one more, we’re not having a lot of selfish play right now.”

Saturday’s home opener will also be the Launch’s “Pink Out” Game. Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the game as well as support the MLL’s Real Men Wear Pink Challenge. Launch fans can support the four Pink Out captains—goalie Austin Kaut, defenseman Tucker Durkin, and midfielders Duncan Clancy and Steven Brooks—and make a donation to the American Cancer Society by visiting MLLPinkChallenge.org

In addition to pledging donations for every goal, assist, or groundball their favorite Launch Pink Out captain tallies in the month of May, fans can also bid on signed pink game-used heads, a 2017 team signed helmet, and a 2017 team signed pink goalie head starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. The auction will be online at floridalaunchlacrosse.com/auction. Heads signed by Warrior, STX, StringKing, and Maverik endorsed athletes will also be featured in the auction. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

Next up, the Launch head out on a three game road trip before returning to FAU Stadium to face the New York Lizards on June 10. For tickets, call 561-923-9067 or visit floridalaunchlacrosse.com/tickets today.