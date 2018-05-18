Press Release: Machine activate Baum

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Machine have added midfielder Peter Baum from the MLL Inactive List to the 25-man roster.

Baum played in every game last season for the Machine, including both playoff games. His 52 points put him on the top of the leaderboard for the team and the league. The three-time MLL All-Star netted 31 goals and was the only Machine player to score a two-point goal.

In the playoffs, Baum contributed five goals, three assists, and three groundballs to help direct the team towards its first MLL Championship.

Baum was selected first overall by the Machine in the 2013 MLL Draft. Prior to the league, he played for Colgate University and was named the 2012 Tewaaraton Award Winner.

“With Peter Baum being one of the top scorers in the league last year, having him back in our lineup definitely is a welcome addition,” said head coach Bear Davis. “Him taking care of his business with law school is obviously a priority in his life and we want to support that. We are glad that he finished strong with his finals and is back with the Machine.”

To make room for Baum on the 25 man roster, the Machine have waived attackman Garrett Thul.