Press Release: Machine add Harris and Willis

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Machine have announced the additions of defender Latrell Harris and midfielder Marcus Willis ahead of the week nine matchup against the Dallas Rattlers.

Latrell Harris, added from the MLL player pool, has played two seasons in the NLL. He was selected 12th overall by the Toronto Rock in the 2016 NLL Draft and was named to the 2017 All-Rookie team. He played in 18 games during his rookie season, scoring seven goals, assisting six goals, and causing 29 turnovers. In his sophomore season with the Rock, he scored six goals, had seven assists, and led the team with 34 caused turnovers.

Marcus Willis has been with the Machine as a practice player prior to being called up. Willis, an Otterbein product, played in every game of his collegiate career, including starting every game during his junior and senior campaigns. He was name the 2015 OAC Co-Offensive Player of the Year and finished with 118 points and three NCAA Tournament appearances.

In a corresponding move, midfielder Brian Karalunas has been placed on the Non Lacrosse Inactive List, midfielder Tom Schreiber has been extended one week on the IR, and midfielder Pat Young has been moved to the practice squad.