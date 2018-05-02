Press Release: MLL teams up with American Cancer Society

BOSTON (May 1, 2018) – Major League Lacrosse (MLL) announced today that 28 players and coaches in the league will compete in the MLL Pink Challenge, a variation of the American Cancer Society’s national fundraising program, Real Men Wear Pink.

Last season, the American Cancer Society was named the first official league-wide charity of choice by MLL and the inaugural MLL Pink Challenge raised nearly $50,000. Atlanta Blaze All-Star Scott Ratliff was named the Real Man of MLL after raising over $8,000 through his personal campaign last year.

“We feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with the American Cancer Society and make an impact in the fight against this horrible disease,” said MLL Commissioner Alexander Brown. “I am so proud of the 28 men who have volunteered for the MLL Pink Challenge. We are grateful to have players in our league that can compete at the highest level while also demonstrating outstanding quality of character off the field.”

The traditional Real Men Wear Pink program was created by the American Cancer Society to give men a greater presence in the fight against breast cancer. The campaign takes place in over 200 communities, mostly during the month of October. Real Men Wear Pink features a group of dedicated and distinguished community leaders who are determined to help save lives from breast cancer by committing to raise awareness and funds.

“We are so grateful to have the support of Major League Lacrosse,” said Sharon Byers, chief development and marketing officer, American Cancer Society. “Our partnership continues to mobilize lacrosse fans across the country to fight breast cancer and we hope everyone will support the players through the Real Men Wear Pink Challenge.”

Fans can donate towards the player or coach of their choice by visiting MLLPinkChallenge.org, the specialty website designed by Pledge It for the MLL Pink Challenge. You have the option of making a flat donation towards your player or coach, or you can pledge a donation that is based on team goals scored. The person that raises the most by June 3 will be named the Real Man of MLL.

Mother’s Day weekend is Pink Weekend with each of the four home teams hosting a Pink Out Game that week. Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the games at Florida, Ohio, Boston and Denver and each team will have promotions throughout the game. Additionally, the Charlotte Hounds will host a Pink Out Game on May 3, the Dallas Rattlers on May 19 and the Atlanta Blaze and Chesapeake Bayhawks will each host one on June 2.

According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2018, an estimated 266,120 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and an estimated 40,920 will die from the disease this year. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, and it is the most common cancer diagnosed in women other than skin cancer.

MLL and the American Cancer Society are partnering with WarDog Lacrosse, ’47 and Signature Lacrosse this season to support the campaign. WarDog is providing on-field socks for the players to wear with Real Men Wear Pink branding and exclusive socks for fans who donate $50 or more. ’47 is producing an exclusive line of Real Men Wear Pink merchandise with a percentage of proceeds going towards the American Cancer Society. Signature Lacrosse is providing pink lacrosse balls, which will be signed by each player and auctioned with proceeds benefiting the campaign.

The players and coaches who are participating in the campaign this season are: Scott Ratliff, Davey Emala, Justin Turri, Scott Bieda, Joe Nardella, Sean Quirk, Matt Rambo, Mike Chanenchuk, Brian Phipps, Mark Glicini, Luke Duprey, Jake Froccaro, Ben Williams, John Maloney, Drew Simoneau, John Galloway, Chris Bocklet, Larken Kemp, Jack Kelly, Nick Tintle, Michael Simon, Steven Brooks, Austin Kaut, Sergio Salcido, Rob Pannell, Casey Dowd, Steven Waldeck and Matt McMahon.